Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

