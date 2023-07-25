B. Riley Weighs in on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $76,910.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,211.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,566. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

