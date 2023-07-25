Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $152.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.60.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $163.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.01. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $167.00.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $87,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

