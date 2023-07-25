Bank of America Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,570.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,156.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,084.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,075.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,819.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,291.63 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock worth $23,473,949 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

