Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.00.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

