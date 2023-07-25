Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (BKPKF) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Free Report) is one of 284 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bank Polska Kasa Opieki to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bank Polska Kasa Opieki alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A N/A Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Competitors 33.52% 10.82% 0.96%

Dividends

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays an annual dividend of C$6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.6%. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.8% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A 2.70 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Competitors $27.42 billion $810.10 million 237.24

This table compares Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bank Polska Kasa Opieki. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Polska Kasa Opieki 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Competitors 1118 3585 3440 40 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 288.87%. Given Bank Polska Kasa Opieki’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki peers beat Bank Polska Kasa Opieki on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

(Get Free Report)

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A., a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments. The company accepts current accounts, saving accounts, and term deposits. Its loan products include mortgage, operating, investment, cash, and consumer loans; loans for corporates, and small and medium enterprises; and commercial real estate financing. The company also provides insurance, asset management, pension funds, brokerage, transactional advisory, leasing, factoring, business consulting, transferable agent, call-center, real estate development, and online banking services. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.