Barclays Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $113.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.58.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

Allstate stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.