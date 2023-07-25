BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of BCE opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

