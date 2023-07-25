Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $874.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.25. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Several research firms recently commented on BZH. Sidoti lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
