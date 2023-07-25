Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $325.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $326.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

