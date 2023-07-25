Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Lifted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.00.

BIO stock opened at $417.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $572.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $379.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

