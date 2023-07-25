Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

