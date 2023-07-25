Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

