Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.22.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 198.79%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

