Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.22.

NYSE BX opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 198.79%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

