BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOKF stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

