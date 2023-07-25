Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.59.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.