Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

