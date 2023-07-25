Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
