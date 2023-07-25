Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $261.69

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $217.64 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.56 and a 200 day moving average of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

