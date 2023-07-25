Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price at $95.65

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,198,524 shares of company stock worth $23,619,741 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

