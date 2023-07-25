Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $157.84

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of SPOT opened at $163.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after acquiring an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

