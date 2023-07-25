Business First Bancshares (BFST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. On average, analysts expect Business First Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $413.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 258,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 6,036 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,107.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,107.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,361 shares of company stock valued at $317,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

