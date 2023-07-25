Byline Bancorp (BY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.43 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

BY opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $761.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,950 shares of company stock worth $948,861. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 45.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

