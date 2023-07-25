California Water Service Group (CWT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.