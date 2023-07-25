Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Camping World

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.