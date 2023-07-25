Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CP opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 85.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

