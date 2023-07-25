Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.05). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.39 billion.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$108.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.32. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$90.84 and a 1 year high of C$112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.