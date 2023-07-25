CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) versus Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Financial Analysis

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CannLabs and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 4 10 0 2.71

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $88.89, indicating a potential downside of 5.28%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than CannLabs.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

CannLabs has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CannLabs and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $2.08 billion 8.13 -$623.51 million ($2.92) -32.14

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -23.49% -16.64% -8.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

