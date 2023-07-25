Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by Stephens from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.09.
Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
COF opened at $117.16 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $239,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
