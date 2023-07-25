Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by Stephens from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

COF opened at $117.16 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $239,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

