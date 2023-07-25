Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $115.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

