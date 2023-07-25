CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 20.31%.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CapStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CSTR stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $299.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.83. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 455.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 240,311 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 523,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 107,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CapStar Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

