Carpenter Technology (CRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRS opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

