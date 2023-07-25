Carrier Global (CARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY23 guidance at $2.50-2.60 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.