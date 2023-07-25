Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carvana from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.06. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $58.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

