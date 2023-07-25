CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CASI opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
