CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

