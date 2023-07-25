CBRE Group (CBRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. CBRE Group has set its FY23 guidance at ~$4.84-5.12 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.5 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.