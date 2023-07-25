Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q2 guidance at $0.44-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.00-2.05 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. Celestica’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLS opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

