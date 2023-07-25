Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.31 billion.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

CVE stock opened at C$23.64 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.75.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

