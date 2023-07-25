Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.28.

About Centene



Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

