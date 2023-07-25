Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

