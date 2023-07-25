Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.5% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $306.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.91. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

