Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,002,000 after buying an additional 529,713 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 258,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a market cap of $306.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

