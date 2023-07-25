Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

