Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

CVX opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.91. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

