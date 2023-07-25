Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.43 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

