Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

