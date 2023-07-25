Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

