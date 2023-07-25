Comparing GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.2, suggesting that its stock price is 720% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -35.20% -22.00% GCM Grosvenor 3.15% -98.19% 14.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 2.70 -$3.00 million N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor $440.52 million 3.35 $19.82 million $0.10 79.40

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and GCM Grosvenor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A GCM Grosvenor 0 2 3 0 2.60

GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 29.72%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc. is headquartered in United States.

