Comparing Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) & Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems 13.87% 1.93% 1.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -1.30 Amtech Systems $106.30 million 1.31 $17.37 million $1.06 9.38

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Amtech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Spectra7 Microsystems. Spectra7 Microsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amtech Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectra7 Microsystems and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Amtech Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.78%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Spectra7 Microsystems.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Spectra7 Microsystems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

(Get Free Report)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, horizontal diffusion furnaces, and custom high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor, electronics, and electro/mechanical assembly manufacturers, as well as automotive and other industries; and diffusion and reflow thermal systems, as well as wafer polishing equipment and related services. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. This segment also offers substrate process chemicals for use in various manufacturing processes, including semiconductors, silicon and compound semiconductor wafers, and optics. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.