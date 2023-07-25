Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ED. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.46.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.